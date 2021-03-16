monarch ski area.jpg

Monarch Mountain on Tuesday announced plans to extend the ski season after a new dump of powder landed on the resort this weekend.

The resort plans to keep its lifts running until April 11 after measuring a 62-inch base Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Skiers and boarders were urged to pre-order online if buying day passes, because of limited availability related to COVID-19 operating restrictions. Monarch season pass holders can ski or ride any day without a reservation.

The extended operating dates come after a difficult season for the state's snow sports industry with pandemic restrictions limiting services that could be offered and the number of lift tickets sold.

More snow is forecast for some areas of southern Colorado Tuesday night into Wednesday.

