Basking in the glory of a big snow year, Monarch Mountain on Tuesday announced it would extend its season two weekends longer than expected.
Four lifts will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 12-14 and again April 19-21. Adult tickets will go for $54, a news release said.
"After a few seasons of below-average snowfall, it is extremely rewarding to be able to share our love for the mountain with our guests," Randy Stroud, the ski area's general manager, said in the release.
Monarch reported a 100-inch base Tuesday with a total of 240 inches collected on the season. Other ski areas have logged upwards of 300 inches, with Wolf Creek breaking 400 at the start of the week.