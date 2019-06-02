May 29 was supposed to be one of the happiest days of Dustin Sisneros' life: He was finally going to meet his baby boy and girl.
But hours after his wife Sara gave birth to twins, she passed away due to complications following her pregnancy. The tragedy overshadowed the birth of two beautiful babies.
Friends of Dustin in Fountain have set up a GoFundMe account to help his family during his time of mourning and beyond. His twins will grow up without their mother, but not without a family. As of Saturday, the community helped meet the goal set by Dustin's friends not once, but twice. Others have reached out to 11 News hoping we would continue to share the fundraising effort. Click here to visit the GoFundMe account.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.