Dabbing at her eyes with a tissue, Dylan Redwine’s mother took the stand at her ex-husband’s second-degree murder trial in Durango on Wednesday and faced the man prosecutors say killed their son before hiding his remains.
“He’s wearing a blue shirt and a gray suit,” a shaken Elaine Hall said after she was asked to point out the defendant, Mark Redwine.
During testimony that spanned much of the trial's morning session, Hall, of Monument, revisited fond memories of the “outgoing” Dylan, before painfully reliving the final messages she exchanged with him and the “frantic” and “surreal" hunt to find him that lasted weeks.
Wearing a blue dress and colorful bracelets commemorating Dylan, Hall briefly buried her face in her hands and sobbed before reading the text she sent him after Mark Redwine first told her he was missing, a day after Dylan flew from Colorado Springs to visit his father.
“Dylan, please be safe,” she said in a voice hoarse with emotion. “Mom is here to come get you, son.”
The testimony came two days after a jury heard opening statements in which prosecutors accused Mark Redwine of killing his son at his Vallecito home the night the boy arrived at the Durango airport.
They blamed a “violent rage” that came amid a strained relationship with his son — and turned to Hall’s testimony in court on Wednesday to bolster their allegation.
The jury was granted a view into contentious emails between Hall and the defendant in the lead up to Dylan’s visit to Durango, which Hall admitted had become the norm years earlier. The couple divorced in 2008 and were back in court litigating Dylan’s custody in September 2012, weeks before the boy's disappearance.
At the time, Hall was planning a move from Bayfield to the Pikes Peak region, and she wanted Dylan to continue living with her.
That month, a judge granted Hall’s request, ruling that Dylan would live with her in Monument and attend school there. At the same time, the judge ruled that Dylan would visit his father over Thanksgiving as part of their split-custody arrangements.
Hall said Dylan had complained about staying with his father — partly because he didn't have friends in Vallecito and thought staying there was “boring,” she said. She consulted her attorney to see if there was a way out of the visit, but her attorney told her she would risk violating a court order, and advised her to seek adjustments in court if she wanted a change to the custody arrangement, she said.
Hall stopped short of saying Dylan had expressed "fear" about the upcoming visit, as a childhood friend from Colorado Springs said on the stand while testifying Tuesday.
She last heard from her son moments after his plane landed in Denver, she said.
When she asked if his father had arrived to pick him up, Dylan responded with the word “yes” and a frowning face emoji, she said, her shoulders buckling.
During cross-examination, public defender Justin Bogan emphasized the discord between Hall and the defendant, which the defense calls a source of early suspicions that Mark Redwine could have been involved, which they say snowballed into a "demand for wrongful conviction," fueled by thin evidence. They attacked the idea that he was capable of harming his son.
Bogan led Hall to admit that Mark Redwine’s first act after losing the court battle over Dylan’s move to Colorado Springs was to buy a ticket for his son for the court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to Durango.
"I am very much looking forward to seeing the little guy,” the defendant told Hall in an email.
During several hours of testimony, Hall identified the clothing items she handed over to investigators in June 2013 so that dogs could hunt for Dylan’s remains, and she described the moment she learned his remains were found and when they were positively identified through DNA.
She also smiled and laughed at times when photographs or a question brought up happy memories of her son.
"Dylan was sweet. He was funny. He was charismatic. He was very empathetic. He really cared about people and their feelings. Just very sweet."
Cross-examination of Hall is expected to continue at 1:30 p.m., when the trial resumes.