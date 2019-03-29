A woman who IDed herself as a “Catholic mother of four sons” called out “a problem that only girls can solve” in a letter Monday to the University of Notre Dame’s student newspaper — but her note is having the opposite effect of what she wanted.
In her note to the Observer, Maryann White addressed “the legging problem” on the private Catholic campus, saying she first noticed it while attending Sunday Mass. She reprimands young women who wear the “unforgiving garment” and show off their “blackly naked rear ends.”
White claims that female students who don such dress run the risk of tempting young men.
“I’m fretting both because of unsavory guys who are looking at you creepily and nice guys who are doing everything to avoid looking at you,” she writes, imploring the women: “Could you think of the mothers of sons the next time you go shopping and consider choosing jeans instead?”