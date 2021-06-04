A. Carr_0.jpg

Amy Carr.

 Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a woman suspected in the January death of her newborn child, the agency announced Friday.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Amy Carr more than four months after 911 received a call that a newborn was partially buried in a yard Jan. 23, deputies said.

Carr was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of first degree murder and tampering with human remains, deputies said.

