El Paso County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a woman suspected in the January death of her newborn child, the agency announced Friday.
Deputies arrested 19-year-old Amy Carr more than four months after 911 received a call that a newborn was partially buried in a yard Jan. 23, deputies said.
Carr was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of first degree murder and tampering with human remains, deputies said.
