Colorado Springs police received multiple calls Sunday afternoon about a white van trolling the streets around Skyview Middle School, with the sunroof open and a boy “sticking up through” brandishing what appeared to be an assault-style weapon.

When officers responded to the area in the northeastern part of the Springs around 1:30 p.m. they were greeted by “multiple citizens” who flagged them down to share what they’d seen.

Officers found the van, the 14-year-old boy and his mother — who had been driving — in a nearby neighborhood, along with a “very realistic looking toy ‘AK rifle’” with a removable banana clip.

The mother was served a traffic citation, according to police. The teen was cited for Disorderly Conduct and released.

