The El Paso Board of County Commissioners gave wholehearted approval Tuesday to a proposal to allow high schools to develop alternative graduation ceremonies for seniors shut out of the traditional celebration because of the coronavirus crisis.
But the action by top county officials isn't a promise to graduates that the long-awaited cap toss is in their future.
The request for a waiver from Gov. Jared Polis’ ban on gatherings of no more than 10 people now must be signed by the governor, whom commissioners have openly criticized for having a “one size fits all” approach to the state’s coronavirus restrictions and not allowing individual counties to decide what parts of the economy to re-open and when.
“Obviously, this is a complete no-brainer in terms of support,” board chairman Mark Waller said. “It’s not something that would be nice to have happen; this is something that needs to happen. But there’s no guarantee the governor’s going to sign off on this.”
The governor issued Monday night guidelines on what he thinks high school graduations should look like. They are more strict than El Paso County’s proposal, which calls for allowing students and staff only — no parents, siblings or other guests — to attend an outdoor commencement wearing face masks, staying at least 6 feet apart, not shaking hands or receiving diplomas from dignitaries, signing a contract agreeing to the rules, and other stipulations.
“We think it’s still worth moving forward to apply for the variance,” said Dr. Leon Kelly, El Paso County Coroner who’s also been volunteering as deputy medical director for El Paso County Department of Public Health to help navigate the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re confident in our schools’ ability.”
No timeline is set for Polis to act on the variance request.
All three hospital systems in the county — Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, UCHealth and Children’s Hospital Colorado — have agreed to the graduation proposal, Kelly said Additionally, the county meets all four markers the federal government has said are needed for reopening communities following shutdowns, he said.
Those markers are declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, sufficient hospital capacity, ability to track contact with others possibly infected, and increased testing for the virus.
The graduation environment would be controlled, Kelly said, and the privilege could be revoked at any time should COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, spike in upcoming weeks. Youth are considered a low-risk category for contracting COVID-19, he added.
Schools must have plans, including alternate virtual viewing, for students who can’t make the ceremony and for relatives and friends.
The proposal seeking a variance took three weeks to craft, Kelly said.
“A lot of this comes down to risk vs. reward,” he said. “Graduations are a once-in-a lifetime watershed moment in our young people’s lives, with huge social-emotional benefits for our youth, families and communities.”
Walt Cooper, superintendent of Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 and chairman of the Pikes Peak Area Superintendents Association, which has representatives from all 15 county school districts, said although the proposals vary by district, “There was unanimous agreement that our top priority was to honor our seniors in a ceremony that was as meaningful and memorable to them as possible — understanding that traditional graduations wouldn’t be done.”
They sought something “as close to normal as we could get, realizing whatever we do must be done in a medically and socially responsible manner,” Cooper said.
Seeking a waiver from the governor’s office gives El Paso County a chance to lead, as it would be the first to do so in the state, said Tom Gregory, superintendent of Academy School District 20.
“My sense is school districts in other counties want to do the same thing El Paso County is trying to do,” he said. “Our common desire is to do something that’s not only meaningful but that includes in-person settings, something like the Air Force Academy.” The academy held a graduation ceremony April 18 on its campus for nearly 1,000 cadets, who sat 6 feet apart, wore face masks and didn’t have relatives in attendance.
It’s not enough for some.
Cheryle Martinez was among a crowd of protesters outside Centennial Hall where commissioners met Tuesday. The group hoisted flags and signs with messages about civil rights and calling for a complete end to the economic shutdown.
“I have a high school senior in Colorado Springs District 11, and we’ve supported these kids for all their lives,” she said. “Parents should have a right to be there. Siblings should have a right to be there to support them.”
With school closures leading seniors to miss prom and other events related to the last year of high school, “Now, they might get a half-hearted graduation,” Martinez said.