While popular skiing destinations such as Vail and Aspen are seeing new snowfall accumulation anywhere between 1 to 3 inches, Colorado Springs residents will have a wait a little longer for the first real snow of the season, the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts.
For now temperatures are moderate in the city with a high near 74 degrees on a what will be a mostly cloudy day, the National Weather Service forecasts Light winds will blow south southwest at about 5 to 10 miles per hour in the afternoon.
The low for Saturday is 41 degrees, again mostly cloudy, the National Weather Service reports.
Looking ahead, Colorado Springs has a 30% chance of getting some precipitation Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Those showers could turn to snow for eastern parts of the city. Woodland Park also has an opportunity to see snow Tuesday night into Thursday morning. Chances of precipitation range from 20 to 30%.
The National Weather Service normally forecasts only seven days from the current day but for an early look at Halloween, which is next Sunday, officials with the weather service estimate a breezy day with high temperatures in the 60s dropping to 50s and 40s around trick or treating time. No precipitation is expected at this time.