What should you do if you think you have coronavirus?
“Stay home,” advises Dr. David Steinbruner, an emergency medicine physician and incoming associate chief medical officer for UCHealth Memorial Hospital.
Rest, drink plenty of fluids and wait for your body to recover from the fever, cough and respiratory distress that characterize the illness, he said.
As the virus gains steam across the United States, the concern is that emergency services will be overwhelmed with people wondering if they have coronavirus, for which there is no current vaccine or treatment.
If symptoms escalate to include shortness of breath or cause an inability to keep liquids or food down — which can lead to dehydration — then seek immediate medical assistance, Steinbruner said.
Above all, “Don’t panic,” he said. “We’ve been through worse, and we will get through this.”
People have been walking into UCHealth Memorial Hospital for weeks with the question on their minds, said Carrie Kirk, clinical nurse educator at the hospital.
Colorado hasn't had diagnosed cases of the new respiratory virus, which is on the verge of being declared a global pandemic. As of Tuesday, 58 people had been tested statewide, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Of those, 37 received negative results and 21 cases were pending.
The United States has had 11 fatalities out of 153 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, more than 95,100 people have been infected, and 3,254 have died.
UCHealth emergency department patients are asked if they’ve recently traveled to China, Japan, South Korea, Italy and Iran, where the virus has been most prevalent, or if they’ve been in contact with anyone who has been to those countries. They’ll also answer whether they have symptoms such as a cough and fever.
People who reply “yes” bypass waiting in the emergency room, receive a facial mask and are quarantined in a negative-pressure isolation room, which prevents tainted air from escaping.
Air is pumped into the room, filtered and not emitted back into the building, Kirk said.
Nurses and other staff don gowns, masks, gloves and face shields to protect their eyes from contamination from potential coronavirus patients, as demonstrated in a mock drill held Wednesday at Memorial Hospital Central.
A nasal swab can rule out the flu or other viral infection, Kirk said. Based on symptoms, a coronavirus test may be ordered. It takes at least 24 hours for tests to be conducted through the state health department.
“Viruses mutate all the time; the difference is this one has the ability to cause significant respiratory stress,” Steinbruner said.
The current focus, medical professionals say, is to prevent coronavirus, or COVID-19, from affecting vulnerable populations, such as babies, seniors and those who have heart disease, lung ailments, cancer or other conditions that compromise immune systems.
“We want to avoid having the people most at risk being exposed,” Steinbruner said.
Coronavirus has become highly contagious, Kirk said, because people have not been able to build up antibodies to fight the new viral strain.
Steinbruner recommends strengthening the immune system by getting enough sleep, eating well, exercising, and not smoking, using drugs or drinking alcohol in excess.
Avoiding crowds of people and washing hands thoroughly for 20 to 30 seconds also are important for staying healthy, Kirk said, demonstrating proper hand-washing techniques. The recommended practice involves scrubbing with lathery soap between the fingers and under fingernails, as well as the palms and outside of the hands.
During a press conference Thursday, officials from El Paso County Public Health and Environment will discuss how local efforts to thwart the virus are a collaborative effort. The health department is the lead agency on procedures and protocols, should the Pikes Peak region experience a widespread outbreak.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Jim Reid, director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management also will speak on the area's response.
Questions about the virus can be answered on a state hotline, 303-389-1687, or toll free at 877-462-2911. Emails to COHELP@RMPDC.org, will produce answers in English, Spanish, Mandarin and other languages.