Firefighters outside Manitou Springs High School worked to extricate a passenger from a vehicle Friday following a crash that left one person “dead.”

Officers pulled the driver of a second vehicle aside for DUI testing. Alcohol was involved, they determined.

“This is traumatizing,” one student remarked from the sea of onlookers gathered behind police tape.

“It’s scary when you look at it this close,” said another, senior Tyler Parratt. “It’s definitely something we all should know going into prom. Don’t drink and drive, dudes. It’s not smart.”

The scene was staged by student actors in a hyper-realistic opening to the high school’s Mustang Safety Day. Community partners talked to students and provided resources on a variety of safety topics ranging from tobacco use to sexual violence.

The annual event serves as a preface to prom season and reminds students their actions have consequences.

“It’s really difficult to have an event such as this because this is our greatest fear,” Principal Anna Conrad said. “Our best hope is that nothing like this ever impacts our community, but we would much rather proactively inform our community than reactively work through the potential of a tragic event.”

The Manitou Springs Fire Department helped develop a script for the scene, and a student narrator described to the audience what was happening as the scene progressed. Having student actors is intended to make the scene more real for the high schoolers, according to safety director Janie Anderson.

Mock car crashes have been a safety day staple since its introduction in the 1990s, according to Fire Department Deputy Chief Keith Buckmiller. This year marks its return to the high school for the first time since COVID halted large in-person gatherings in 2020.

“Come prom time, you all are indestructible. When I was your age, I was indestructible, too, but it just takes that long for your life to change,” Buckmiller said. “People don’t know that their life will change in an instant, that whether they survive the incident or whether they become a victim of the incident, it’s over. You can’t go back.”

Students broke into a frenzy of cheers as police escorted the driver away in handcuffs.

“That is not the reaction you usually get,” said Parratt, a pre-EMS student aspiring to work in an ER and trauma centers. Otherwise, the recreation was “pretty dang close” to what she’s seen in her studies.

Officials followed up with a debrief in which the student victims shared what it was like to take on their roles in the traumatic DUI incident.

“There was something so surreal, you guys, about seeing someone so near and dear to you through a windshield. That’s an eye-opener for a lot of high schoolers,” said Evan, whose character was taken by ambulance after being paralyzed and extricated from the wreckage. “I was thinking if this was real, how would others be told? Like how would I tell my mom? … It’s so not worth it.”