Police are questioning a group of juveniles early Monday after a stolen vehicle was smashed into several other parked vehicles and multiple mobile homes in eastern Colorado Springs.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. at the Canyon Ridge Mobile Home Park. The stolen SUV hit the first mobile home and parked car, which was then pushed into a second parked car and another mobile home.
The SUV that caused the crash was reported stolen, police say. While investigating, police saw four juveniles leaving the area and are being held for questioning about the crash.
Police saw the group of kids about a half-mile from the crash and the event was caught on surveillance cameras, Gazette news partner, KKTV, reports.
The mobile home park is located just west of South Powers Boulevard, at 5150 Airport Rd.
No injuries have been reported.