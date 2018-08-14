Smoke spewing from a room at the Rodeway Inn & Suites on Monday spurred a response by about 30 Colorado Springs firefighters, who found a mattress and box spring burning.
The Rodeway, at 1623 S. Nevada Ave., has 52 rooms, so firefighters responded en masse because of the "high life potential," said fire Capt. Brian Vaughan.
Fire inspectors later determined that the mid-afternoon fire was started by "misuse of a mobile charging device" at the inn at 1623 S. Nevada Ave.
The Fire Department warned people to be leery about covering heat sources such as phone chargers.