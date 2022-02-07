A mistrial was declared Monday morning in the murder case against Randy Bishop, accused of first-degree murder along with several other charges in separate cases, including wrestling a gun away from a detective before escaping custody and attempting to murder peace officers during a traffic stop.

Randy Bishop, 37, saw his trial in the first-degree murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth delayed three months Monday morning due to an extended order suspending jury trials in El Paso and Teller counties through next week over concerns about sustained high COVID-19 case rates in the region.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Marcus Henson incorporated the order issued by Chief Judge William Bain on Jan. 27 extending the trial suspension in his reasoning for ordering Bishop’s mistrial, citing the judicial district's "inability to safely assemble" jurors for trial due to high rates of community transmission.

Henson set Bishop's murder trial to begin May 9, in part due to the court’s and attorneys’ schedules precluding them from meeting sooner.

Bishop refused to appear in court Monday .

He's due in court Tuesday afternoon to settle an issue related to his pleas of not guilty in the case in which he’s accused of two counts of attempted murder on peace officers during a January 2020 traffic stop that turned into a shootout.

Bishop is being held with no bond at the El Paso County jail, and will see his other cases resolved after the one involving first-degree murder, the most serious charge he’s accused of, is settled. He pleaded not guilty to the murder in August.

Faircloth, 27, was found Nov. 2, 2019, in a vacant lot at Galley Road and Powers Boulevard with “suspicious injuries.” Further details on the case haven’t been released, including how police tied Bishop to the crime, with the probable cause affidavit sealed.

During a November 2019 chase, police rammed Bishop’s car and he was taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central downtown. Police say he escaped from a CT scan room and stole a detective’s gun in a hallway struggle, during which two shots were fired inside the hospital. No injuries were reported.

Police said Bishop stole a car at the hospital and fled. They caught up with him again Jan. 11, 2020, but he dodged arrest again after firing at officers, wounding one, police said. He was captured Jan. 26, and charged in jail with first-degree murder in April 2020.