A mistrial has been declared in the case of the former operator of a Colorado Springs day center who allegedly crammed nearly 30 children behind a false wall in the basement of one of her facilities, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Carla Faith’s trial, originally slated for this week, will now take place in September because the prosecution has elected to try Faith and two co-defendants together.
“That couldn’t be accomplished under current social distancing restrictions,” said Colorado Judicial Department spokesman Jon Sarche.
Christina Swauger, 37, and Katelynne Nelson, 32, will now stand trial alongside the 59-year-old Faith, who is accused of multiple counts of child abuse stemming from a 2019 arrest that took place after officers performed a welfare check at one of her four day care centers.
Acting on multiple complaints that Faith’s facility was housing more children than legally allowed, police visited the Play Mountain Place at 838 E. Willamette Ave. and asked Faith for permission to look around the premises. Faith initially refused to cooperate, but officers heard noises coming from inside the home, according to police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik.
“During their investigation, officers found a false wall that led to the home’s basement,” Sokolik said. “When officers walked down the stairs, they located two adults and 26 kids inside a finished basement, all of who were under the age of 3 years old.”
State day care law requires a ratio of one staff member for every five children aged two or younger.
All four of Faith's daycare centers were eventually shut down.
Faith also faces charges for operating an unlicensed child care facility and attempting to influence a public servant, court records show. She has pleaded not guilty on all charges.