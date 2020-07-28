A Missouri man was shot while hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park July 19 when a gun in his backpack accidentally went off.
The 70-year-old man was near Emerald Lake when he set down his bag on a rock and his gun went off, lodging a bullet in his leg.
Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue responded to the incident and carried the man in a wheeled stretcher to Bear Lake Trailhead where an Estes Health Ambulance then took him to Glacier Basin Campground to be flown in an air ambulance to Medical Center of the Rockies.
The man's current condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.