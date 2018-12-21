WOODLAND PARK — Patrick Frazee has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his fiancee, 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said during a news conference Friday morning.
Authorities have not located Berreth's body, but they recovered "a number of items that are suspicious that could indicate that the murder occurred at her residence," De Young said.
"Sadly, we do not believe that Kelsey is alive," he said.
Law enforcement from a multiagency task force, which includes Woodland Park police, the FBI, Teller County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, arrested Frazee, 32, just after 7 a.m. Friday at his ranch near Florissant.
De Young said investigators reached a point Thursday night where they had enough evidence to apply for an arrest warrant, which a judge signed.
Frazee was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder in the first degree, said 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May.
When reporters asked for specification on what the latter meant, May said it's illegal to "solicit somebody to commit another crime," whether it’s burglary, robbery or murder.
"(It's a crime) if you're soliciting someone to help out, and it isn't just a discussion, but you've done something that shows the firmness of your actions of which you intended to do," May said.
When asked whether more arrests could be coming, De Young said, “That’s an absolute possibility.”
May said details about the solicitation charge will be released when Frazee is formally charged, which he expects to occur in about 10 days at a court hearing. May also said after the press conference that the case against Frazee can be prosecuted even if Berreth's remains are never found.
Frazee was booked into the Teller County Jail in Divide on Friday morning.
The arrest affidavit is sealed, May said, and it could be up to a month before a judge decides whether to unseal documents related to the case.
In an interview, May said he is unsure whether Frazee will remain incarcerated in Divide or will be moved.
"It's up to the sheriff," he said. "Typically, they remain in the jail of the county (of the arrest). Obviously, it's a security issue."
The couple's daughter, 1-year-old Kaylee, who had remained with Frazee during the three-week search for Berreth, has been placed in protective custody and "will be reunited with Kelsey's family," De Young said.
"I cannot stress enough, this is a difficult time for Kelsey's family," De Young said, adding that the family is not giving public interviews.
Kelsey's mother, Cheryl Berreth, who lives in Idaho, reported her daughter missing on Dec. 2. Berreth was last seen publicly on Thanksgiving Day, when video footage captured her shopping with her daughter shortly after noon at the Woodland Park Safeway.
Later that day, Berreth handed over the baby to Frazee. The couple did not live together.
Berreth was a regular customer at Paradise Spirits, a liquor store next door to Safeway, said owner Lon Rust.
She would come in after work, in her flight suit, he said. Berreth worked as a flight instructor at Doss Aviation in Pueblo.
“We talked about her being a pilot,” he said. “She was just a real sweet girl, really friendly.”
When he saw news reports that she had gone missing, Rust said he was “shocked.”
“I thought, ‘I know that girl,’” he said.
When Rust heard about Berreth’s fiancé being arrested, he said he thought, “What else could it be? She seemed like a fairly stable person.”
Many people in the small mountain community of about 8,000 residents have similar reactions about her disappearance.
Some, like Cripple Creek resident Jeff Kuykendall, aren’t surprised at the turn of events.
“That’s usually what happens,” he said, “especially since they got a search warrant for his (Frazee’s) house.”
De Young reminded media at the press conference that Frazee is innocent until proven guilty, and May said, “We are not going to try this case in the press.”
Regardless of who killed Berreth, Teller County residents like Kuykendall said the situation is “horrible.”
“It’s an absolute shame,” he said, shaking his head. “You just wonder what the motivation is, being this time of year, and they had a kid. Good night.”
Berreth had texted her employer on Nov. 25, saying she would not be at work the week after Thanksgiving, and police said at a press conference on Dec. 10 that Frazee told them that was the last time he had heard from her, via text as well.
A cell tower near Gooding, Idaho, detected a ping from Kelsey’s cellphone on that same day.
When asked at the press conference about that part of the case, De Young said that the information was “accurate.”
“Her phone did end up in Idaho,” he said. “We’re still working to recover that phone.”
Police would not say whether they have found evidence of an affair or other motivation.
The investigation continues, authorities said, with police officers, sheriff’s office deputies and agents from the FBI and CBI working “nearly around the clock” in a multistate effort to solve the murder.
The CBI remained on scene at Kelsey’s townhouse, just a few blocks from City Hall where Friday’s press conference was held, as they searched for clues.
“Nothing is more important than bringing Kelsey and Kelsey’s family justice,” De Young said. “We will continue this relentless pursuit.”