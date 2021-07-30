sandel 7-30

Photo of Alissandra Sandel, 44, who went missing on July 29, 2021 from Widefield. Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

El Paso County deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman with medical issues who went missing in Widefield on Thursday.

Deputies said that Alissandra Sandel, 44, was last seen Thursday afternoon in the first block of Security Boulevard. At that time, Sandel was wearing a red tank top and blue jeans.

Sandel is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

The sheriff’s office added that Sandel has epilepsy, and didn’t have her medication for it. If seen, they asked that people call 719-390-5555.

