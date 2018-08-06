Angel Lucero has been found in Laredo, Texas, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
The Laredo Police Department found Lucero and now are investigating a sexual assault that happened there, the Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 719-687-9652 and press 6 to speak to a dispatcher.
-
(Original story, Aug. 3) A 15-year-old girl who could be in danger has been reported missing, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said.
Angel Lucero was last seen Wednesday about 5:30 p.m. in Cripple Creek.
She has brown eyes and long bleached-blonde hair with dark roots. She is 5-foot 4-inches, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a white top with a draw-string front and pink and blue spandex pants.
She is a "low-functioning adolescent" and "may allow herself to be placed in a dangerous situation," the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office is asking people with information to call 687-9652 ext. 6 to speak with a dispatcher.