Angel Lucero
Angel Lucero. Photo courtesy Teller County Sheriff's Office.

 Doug Fitzgerald
Angel Lucero has been found in Laredo, Texas, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said Monday. 

The Laredo Police Department found Lucero and now are investigating a sexual assault that happened there, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 719-687-9652 and press 6 to speak to a dispatcher.

(Original story, Aug. 3) A 15-year-old girl who could be in danger has been reported missing, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said.

Angel Lucero was last seen Wednesday about 5:30 p.m. in Cripple Creek.

She has brown eyes and long bleached-blonde hair with dark roots. She is 5-foot 4-inches, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a white top with a draw-string front and pink and blue spandex pants.

She is a "low-functioning adolescent" and "may allow herself to be placed in a dangerous situation," the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office is asking people with information to call 687-9652 ext. 6 to speak with a dispatcher.

