The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a missing senior alert for a man last seen in Fountain.

Alvin "Dean" Yoder, 72, was last seen at around midnight on Saturday in the area of Taos Circle and South Santa Fe Avenue, near the Fairview Cemetery, officials said.

Yoder was last seen in his motorized wheelchair wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts with gray stripes on the sides or dark blue or black sweatpants, CBI reported. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

Yoder has a "cognitive impairment" that may affect his memory and has "numerous medical conditions which require medications and oxygen that he is without," officials said.

Anyone who may have seen Yoder is encouraged to call 911 or the Fountain Police Department at 719-390-5555.