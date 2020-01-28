A nationwide search is underway for two children who could be in danger and are believed to be in Colorado, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

An alert sent Tuesday describes the missing Dunkelberger children: 7-year-old Bentley is 3-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 46 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Nine-year-old Karley is described as 3-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 61 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Battle Creek PD (Michigan) requested a CBI Endangered Missing Alert for Bentley & Karley Dunkelberger, believed to be in Colorado.Bentley: w/m 7 years, 3’8” 46lbs Karley: w/f 9 years, 3’10” 61lbs Vehicle: 2013 Black Kia Sorento, Michigan plate: 4LUZ90 Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/6T7vbJk6XE — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) January 29, 2020

The pair was reported missing out of Battle Creek, Michigan, but authorities believe they could be in Colorado.

According to authorities in Michigan, the children could be with their parents Rebecca and Dennis Dunkelberger. The parents have a "history of drug use and violent tendencies when together," according to authorities. Rebecca also suffers from a cognitive disorder.

According to CBI Communications Director Susan Medina, the situation does not meet the criteria for an Amber alert because it is not a kidnapping. Medina did not give information on who has legal custody of the children.

The last sighting was in Michigan on Tuesday. They could be traveling in a 2013 Kia Sorento, black in color with Michigan license plate 4LUZ90. Police are asking people who spot the vehicle or the children to call 9-1-1.