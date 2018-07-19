Art aficionados who follow the bright yellow footprints on the sidewalk near Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue will find only disappointment.
Somebody swiped Pikes Peek, the 8-inch bronze statue in an alcove by the downtown Colorado Springs police substation that was at the end of the painted footprints.
“Somebody has stolen Pikes Peek, unfortunately,” said Laurel Prud’homme, vice president of communications at the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.
Pikes Peek, a commissioned piece by Denver-based artist Scottie Burgess and an addition to Burgess’ multipart Civic Treasures installment downtown, was swiped between late Tuesday and Wednesday, Prud’homme said.
The statue — aptly named for the way a featureless figure peeks around the word “PIKES” — was bolted to the sidewalk and further secured with industrial epoxy resin and glue. It’s the second of Burgess’ miniature creations to be stolen.
Last year, his Kissing Camels, a miniature metal sculpture of two camels touching noses, became the missing camels. The piece was pried out of its cubbyhole created by a missing brick in the wall of Rutledge’s men’s clothing store at Kiowa and Tejon streets.
The original statue never was recovered, but Burgess replaced the popular Kissing Camels sculpture for the cost of materials. Downtown Colorado Springs raised the money through a Kickstarter campaign, receiving $855 from 32 donors. That paid to replace the camels and helped pay for the addition of Pikes Peek.
The Downtown Partnership and city cultural services haven’t given up hope that Pikes Peek will be recovered.
“Evidence is forthcoming,” said Claire Swinford, the urban engagement manager for the Downtown Partnership, who oversees the long-running Art on the Streets program. “Surveillance footage takes a while to review, but we are hopeful that one of the several cameras in the area caught footage of the theft.”
Swinford said the thief likely tugged on the sculpture until it popped off the bolt at its base. The bolt still is poking out of the concrete within feet of the police substation door. The substation is not staffed at night.
Each sculpture in the series is valued at $1,500, Swinford said, but Burgess said the thief probably won’t get much for the artwork if they try to sell it.
“It might look expensive, but the material is not copper … (or) gold. It’s aluminum bronze, but it’s really useless,” he said. “They can try to pawn it, but no one will give them anything for it.
“It’s unfortunate because whoever took it (is) not thinking about the community. Public art is for the community. It’s a community builder, so it’s unfortunate when this happens because it affects the whole community.”
Swinford said there have been three thefts and 10 acts of vandalism resulting in artwork needing major repairs or being removed since she became urban engagement manager in 2016.
Despite the thefts and vandalism, the city will keep its public art displays, she said.
“This exhibit has experienced vandalism and theft from the beginning, but the negative impact of those incidents is far outweighed by the public good accomplished in Colorado Springs by public art,” Swinford said.
“It’d be silly to press ‘pause’ on the incredible trajectory of public art in Colorado Springs because of a few isolated incidents of vandalism.”
