Colorado State Patrol announced Tuesday that two missing Michigan children believed to possibly be in Colorado have been found and are safe.
Authorities did not release information on where the children, Bentley and Karley Dunkelberger, were found.
A nationwide search for Bentley, 7, and Karley, 9, began after an alert was sent Jan. 28. The pair was reported missing from Battle Creek, Michigan, but authorities believed they could have been in Colorado.
The children may have been with their parents Rebecca and Dennis Dunkelberger, who have a "history of drug use and violent tendencies when together," according to Michigan authorities.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation Communications Director Susan Medina said the situation did not meet the criteria for an Amber alert because it was not a kidnapping. An Amber alert is a message distributed by a child-abduction awareness system for help in finding abducted children.
Medina did not provide information on who has legal custody of the children.
No other information has been released.