A missing hiker was found Wednesday about 2 miles below the summit of Pikes Peak, an El Paso County Search and Rescue team member told The Gazette.
Michael Ransom went missing while he was hiking on Barr Trail up to the 14,115-foot mountain earlier this week. He was reported overdue about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday as a team was sent up the mountain that night to find the hiker.
Teresa Taylor, a Barr Camp caretaker supervisor and a search and rescue team member, believed that rescuers on the mountain found Ransom before noon Wednesday. She added that he was found with his tent and other hiking and camping equipment.
His sister, Halie, said in a Facebook post Tuesday that she hadn't heard from her brother since 10 p.m. the day before. Her post also said that Michael was hiking on his birthday, and that he got elevation sickness or a migraine at some point but was planning to take the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway train back down.
His last known location, she added, was about 4 miles from the summit.
The sister, who lives in Oklahoma City, according to her Facebook page, said in the post that she believed her brother was heading back to Barr Camp after his train ride was canceled due to weather concerns. He hasn't been heard from since.
She did not immediately respond to The Gazette for further comments.