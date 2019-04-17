The search for the missing Fort Carson soldier ended Wednesday morning when a person driving near the post found them, officials said.
The soldier was found about 9:45 a.m. and is alive and well, a news release said. A passerby traveling on CO-115, west of Fort Carson, located the soldier.
The soldier was taken to Evans Army Community Hospital by emergency crews, and will be evaluated and receive medical treatment as necessary, the release said. The soldier's name has not been released.
“The Soldiers of our brigade are tremendously relieved that our Soldier has been recovered safely,” said Col. Dave Zinn, commander of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.
The solider was participating in the Expert Field Medical Badge competition and was last seen Monday at 9:45 p.m. at the Fort Carson Land Navigation course, which is located along the southeastern corner of post near the Pueblo West area.
Emergency Services personnel, search and rescue teams from several counties, and more than 1,700 Fort Carson soldiers helped in the 24-hour, multi-day search. Additionally, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Inf. Div., and Flight for Life helicopters searched from the air.