An El Paso County woman missing since July found off State Highway 83 in Douglas County on Saturday has been identified, the El Paso County Sheriff's office announced Thursday night.
The body has been identified as 55-year-old Sara Bayard, the office said. Bayard was reported missing to the sheriff's office July 4, and was last seen on June 28 at gas station in Parker.
Her body was discovered off Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway and recovered by Douglas County search and rescue. No cause or manner of death has been announced.
The sheriff's office is asking those who have information about this incident to called (719) 520-6666.
Have you seen Sara Bayard? Last seen 06-28-21 at gas station in Parker, CO, driving a blue 2001 Buick Park Ave w/ CO plate BWE-652. It is believed she might be in Aurora, CO. 5’6”, 250 lbs. If you know of her whereabouts call 719-520-6666. @9NEWS @ParkerPolice @DenverChannel https://t.co/bxALXtqrgT pic.twitter.com/OWxBQLZFNL— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 24, 2021