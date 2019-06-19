The woman who fell into the snow-melt swollen south fork of the Rio Grande five days ago has been identified as Roberta Sophia Rodriguez of Colorado Springs, Mineral County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday.
Mineral County Search and Rescue are still looking for Rodriguez, who was traveling with one companion Saturday on U.S. 160 over Wolf Creek Pass. The two stopped along the river near mile marker 175½, Mineral County Sheriff Fred Hosselkus said.
Rodriguez climbed onto a rock, slipped and fell in.
“The area she fell in, you don’t have a chance,” Hosselkus said. “You don’t have a chance to get out. There’s no way.”
The search began Saturday evening, he said.
Whitewater rescue experts from The Adventure Co. of Buena Vista arrived Monday to help, The South Fork Tines reported.
“The water levels that we have over here are hindering the search a little bit,” Hosselkus said. “We’re running about 1,700, 1,800 (cubic feet per second) over there, and it’s a very narrow, very violent kind of river — a lot of rocks.”
Rivers are raging at or near flood levels across Colorado, with plenty of snow yet to melt on many mountain ranges. With more runoff on the way and the rainy season approaching, many communities are bracing for floods.
Mineral County’s stretch of the Rio Grande was “closed to all vessels until further notice” June 11 for “public safety due to high volume of runoff,” the Sheriff’s Office ordered.
Also closed were East Willow Creek above Creede, three campgrounds and a road.
Although the search for the woman continues, Hosselkus said, “The river is just too much right now to put anybody in it, to go (on) dive-outs and look in different holes and different places.
“But we actually go over there every day and search different strainers that are in the river, different boulder areas, different pools, just thinking that as the water level drops, we’re going to be able to see something.
“I don’t think she made it out of the south fork of the Rio Grande into the Rio Grande. I’m hoping she didn’t, because if she ended up in the Rio Grande, then that’s a lot of river.
“I’m hoping the strainers keep her in that river to where when the water levels drop, we’ll be able to find her.”
The Sheriff’s Office posted Tuesday on Facebook:
“For the next several days response personnel will focus on high probability locations until the water levels decrease and clarity improves.”