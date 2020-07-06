Colorado Springs police are looking for a missing teen boy described as at-risk, the police department posted to Twitter Monday.
Sebastian Rice, 13, was last seen in the 1400 block of West Rio Grand Street, the post said.
Rice was reportedly last seen wearing grey pants, a white and grey sweatshirt and carrying a black bag. The police tweet described hi as a 5"1' white male, weighing about 100-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
MISSING AT RISK CHILD: 13 y/o Sebastian Rice was last seen in the area of 1400 W. Rio Grande wearing grey pants, a white/grey sweatshirt, and carrying a black bag. He's described as a 5'1, white male, 100 lbs, w/ brown hair & brown eyes.Anyone w/ info, call us at (719) 444-7000 pic.twitter.com/C2SHByTk8n— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) July 7, 2020
A spokesperson for the police department could not be reached to provide details about when the boy was last seen or why he is considered at risk
Anyone who sees Rice or has information that could lead to his whereabouts can call the police department at 719-444-7000.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.