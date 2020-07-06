Sebastian Rice, missing Colorado Springs boy

Colorado Springs police are searching for missing 13-year-old Sebastian Rice Monday. Rice is considered at-risk. Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department.

Colorado Springs police are looking for a missing teen boy described as at-risk, the police department posted to Twitter Monday.

Sebastian Rice, 13, was last seen in the 1400 block of West Rio Grand Street, the post said.

Rice was reportedly last seen wearing grey pants, a white and grey sweatshirt and carrying a black bag. The police tweet described hi as a 5"1' white male, weighing about 100-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A spokesperson for the police department could not be reached to provide details about when the boy was last seen or why he is considered at risk

Anyone who sees Rice or has information that could lead to his whereabouts can call the police department at 719-444-7000.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

