An Eagle County Sheriff's deputy missing since Tuesday was found dead inside his truck Friday, authorities said.
The vehicle belonging to 26-year-old Tayler Esslinger, was found Friday morning in a rural area of Garfield County, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.
Esslinger was last seen heading to the mountains in a black 2011 Dodge pickup truck early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Jessie Porter, a spokesperson for the department, told 9News that Esslinger lived in Gypsum, and was detention deputy with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.
"The love and support this community has shown in the search for Tayler has been beyond words. This support has been a comfort to his family, friends, co-workers, and the entire community," said the sheriff's office in a statement released Friday.