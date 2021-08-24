On Saturday, local and state investigators found the remains of a woman who went missing in early August.
The woman, 21-year-old Cheyenne Goins, was reported missing by her family Aug. 12, after having been seen with several people.
On Saturday, investigators with the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation found Goins’ body, buried in a “clandestine grave” near Colorado 160 and Colorado 150.
With the discovery of her body, investigators said, the case will become a homicide investigation, though they haven't released the manner in which Goins was killed because it is a key component of their investigation.
State investigators identified Lucas Antonio Salas Jr., 33, as the man considered a person of interest in the case, noting that he was also the suspect killed by police in Northglenn on Aug. 18.
Authorities said that Salas was considered a person of interest in the case because he was one of the people seen with Goins before she disappeared.
Investigators haven’t connected Salas to Goins’ murder, or made any arrests in connection with the case, but have officially ruled her death as a homicide.