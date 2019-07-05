Remains found by a search and rescue team are believed to be those of missing Air Force Prep School Academy Cadet Micah Tice, Rocky Mountain National Park officials stated in a news release Friday.
Tice, 20, was reported missing by the school on November 26 last year. According to park officials, Tice was attempting to climb Longs Peak before he went missing. His vehicle was located at the peak's trailhead, reported the agency.
On Thursday, individuals who were aware of the park's previous search areas reported that they had found some of Tice's belongings, said park spokesperson Kyle Patterson. The items were found below the Boulder Brook drainage, one of the areas that an initial search took place.
Friday morning, search members focused on the drainage area and found what is believed to be Tice's remains, read the release.
The Larimer County Coroner's office has not released a positive identification yet. The park stated in the release that recovery operations were underway.
Witnesses reported to the search and rescue team that they talked with Tice on November 24 between 7:30 and 8:00 a.m., just above treeline in blizzard conditions. The agency reported that the witnesses said there was inclement weather at the Longs Peak Trailhead and that visibility had continued to worsen.
A December news release from the park said that the witnesses hiked with Tice for about 20 minutes and discouraged him from continuing on due to his clothing, footwear and weather conditions.
Tice's parents, who live in Nevada, said he told them in November that he was going to do schoolwork that Friday night and planned on hiking the next day. His phone’s signal last was received Saturday near East Woodmen Road and Interstate 25.
The search was suspended in December after park officials cited "very few clues" and "harsh winter conditions."
“Depending on the search area and day, team members have encountered harsh winter conditions including extreme winds, low visibility, bitter wind chills, below freezing temperatures, deep snow and high avalanche danger," read the December release.
Tice's parents claimed in December that the park service was not doing enough to find their son, prompting the agency to defend its search efforts.
“Limited searches were conducted and directed by the National Park Service and their search and rescue from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 — a total of six days of boots on the ground,” Tice's father said. “The only six days was despite actionable intelligence given to the National Parks Service by the (Air Force Resource Coordination Center) of cellphone transactions in a zone that the National Park Service did not provide any foot coverage to. Hikers who have gone to this non-Park Service searched zone report that there are numerous shelters (where) a hiker could be protected from severe weather elements.”
In the first seven days, ground and aerial searches covered about 10 square miles. Multiple agencies helped in the search, including the academy's Mountaineering Club.
"Longs Peak is the park’s highest peak at 14,259 feet in elevation," stated Friday's news release. "In late fall through early summer, Longs Peak is an extreme ascent requiring advanced winter mountaineering skills. Conditions on November 24 in the area were severe, including significant snow accumulation, extremely high winds, blizzard conditions, and bitter cold temperatures."