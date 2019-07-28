An Air Force officer who has been missing since failing to return after scaling two high peaks Wednesday in the Sangre de Christo Mountains was stationed at Schriever Air Force Base, the military said Sunday.
Lt. Col. Dan Wallick, 41, of Salida had been at the secretive base east of Colorado Springs since June 10, working in integrated missile defense, according to an Air Force spokeswoman.
The search continued Sunday on the ground and from the air in the rugged high country north of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
Teams from Saguache, Custer, Douglas and Fremont counties have been searching for Wallick since he texted family just after noon Wednesday from the summit of Kit Carson Peak, but failed to return home afterward.
According to a Facebook post on 14ers.com that was reposted by Custer County Search and Rescue, Wallick climbed Challenger Point then summited nearby Kit Carson Peak.
A friend of the family, Sarah Proper, told CBS4 in Denver that Wallick has a wife and two children.
In a Facebook post, Proper wrote that Wallick took the Willow Creek trail from the trailhead by Crestone, where his car was found.
According to Custer County Search and Rescue, Wallick might be wearing a black/navy blue raincoat, a blue short-sleeved T-shirt, an orange long-sleeved shirt and olive green pants.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Department at 719-655-2544.