Two people are missing after apparently driving a 15,000-pound Sno-Cat onto the ice atop Island Lake on the Grand Mesa early Sunday morning.
Delta County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Grand Mesa Lodge Sunday after the owner, Michael Wenner, called to report an overdue party of four people who had booked a room the previous evening, according to a press release from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.
Wenner told deputies that the man who had booked the room, Ryan Wells, 30, had brought a privately owned Sno-Cat to the lodge and asked about taking it out on the ice. Wenner reportedly advised Wells that this was not a good idea due to the weight of the Sno-Cat.
For more on this story go do GJSentinel.com.