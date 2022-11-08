El Paso County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Elias Valdez, who was reported missing Tuesday, has been found and is safe.

The initial story is below:

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is requesting help in the search for a missing 21-year-old man.

Elias Valdez was last seen in the 4600 block of Wharf Point in Security around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office reported on Twitter. Valdez is described as having a "developmental delay" and a "neurological disorder," officials said.

Anyone with information on Valdez's whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.