Elias Valdez

Elias Valdez.

 Courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office

El Paso County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Elias Valdez, who was reported missing Tuesday, has been found and is safe.

The initial story is below:

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is requesting help in the search for a missing 21-year-old man.

Elias Valdez was last seen in the 4600 block of Wharf Point in Security around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office reported on Twitter. Valdez is described as having a "developmental delay" and a "neurological disorder," officials said.

Anyone with information on Valdez's whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments