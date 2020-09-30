You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missing 17-year-old girl could be in Colorado, may be in danger

  • Updated
  • Comments
Missing 17-year-old girl could be in Colorado, may be in danger

(KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager who could be in danger.

Riah Baily-Simmons, 17, may be with her non-custodial mother, 39-year-old Stephanie Baily. Authorities say there have been reports of mental health concerns over Baily.

Baily-Simmons was last in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Investigators believe she could be in Colorado as she has ties in Boulder, Broomfield and Weld Counties.

Read more at KKTV.com.

Load comments
COS Connect