Missing 17-year-old girl could be in Colorado, may be in danger

(KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager who could be in danger.
Riah Baily-Simmons, 17, may be with her non-custodial mother, 39-year-old Stephanie Baily. Authorities say there have been reports of mental health concerns over Baily.
Baily-Simmons was last in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Investigators believe she could be in Colorado as she has ties in Boulder, Broomfield and Weld Counties.
A CBI Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for Riah Baily-Simmons, 17 y/o with Black and Red Hair / Green Eyes -Call Nebraska State Patrol 308-535-8270 if seen.*Believed to be in CO.* pic.twitter.com/thnKsXkhja— CBI (@CBI_Colorado) September 30, 2020