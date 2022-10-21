The initial story is below:
A 13-year-old girl is missing from her home in the 400 block of Sinton Avenue, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday.
Reagan Tevis was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. She is 5-feet-3-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.
Officers say she attends school in the 900 block of East Cache La Poudre Street. Those who think they might have information on her whereabouts should call 719-390-5555.