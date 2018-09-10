Alexsa Rodriguez
Missing 13-year-old, Alexsa Rodriguez. Photo provided by Colorado Springs Police Department.
Update 2:30 p.m.

Alexsa Rodriguez "has returned home unharmed," police said.

Colorado Springs police are asking for help finding 13-year-old Alexsa Rodriguez, a student at Cheyenne Mountain High School.

She was last seen early Monday near Oxford Lane and South 8th Street, police said.

Alexsa is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, police said. She has brown hair and brown eyes and occasionally wears black glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

