Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen July 4, 2018 in Colorado Springs.
Zoe Vyzourek is described as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes and pierced ears. She weighs 94 pounds and is 5 feet tall.
The police department's Vice and Human Trafficking Unit posted information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Friday night.
If anyone has information on where she may be, call police at 719-444-7000.
