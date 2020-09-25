A minor was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after hitting an electric pole and smashing through a fence in southeast Colorado Springs early Friday morning, police said.
The driver was headed northwest on East Cheyenne Road toward Aspen Avenue and missed a curve in the road. The truck hit an electric pole and rolled through a fences before crashing into a parked vehicle in a lot behind a business.
Three people were removed from the truck and taken to a hospital. Two passengers were in serious condition and Colorado Springs police told Gazette news partner KKTV it took firefighters more than an hour to remove one of the occupants from the truck.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault.
East Cheyenne Road is expected to be shut down between Bristol Avenue and South Sheridan Avenue until at least 10 a.m. Friday while utility crews fix wiring on the electrical pole. There were no reported power outages, however.