A for-profit correctional health care firm has agreed to pay $4.25 million to settle claims related to a Fremont County jail inmate who died of withdrawal after being deprived of a prescription medication.
The settlement was disclosed Monday by attorneys for the estate of John Patrick Walter, who was found naked on his cell room floor in July 2014 after shedding 30 pounds in less than three weeks in custody.
An autopsy later determined the 53-year-old inmate died of benzodiazepine withdrawal after being cut off from a commonly prescribed anti-anxiety medication.
“We believe it is one of the highest jail death settlements in Colorado,” said attorney Edwin Budge of the firm Budge and Heipt in Seattle.
Budge declined to provide additional details, citing a confidentiality agreement. Court records show the settlement came Oct. 18 with Correctional Healthcare Companies Inc., which provided medical care to inmates at the time of Walter’s death.
The company was dismissed as a defendant on Monday.
Correctional Healthcare Companies Inc. was acquired in 2014 by Correct Care Solutions Inc. of Nashville, Tenn., and is now known as WellPath. An email sent to a media contact listed on the WellPath website went unreturned Monday afternoon.
The settlement doesn’t include Fremont County or the former sheriff, James A. Beicker. They remain on track for a 10-day trial in February in U.S. District Court in Denver.