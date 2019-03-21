Someone in Colorado Springs is $1.3 million richer.
Colorado Lottery officials reported late Wednesday night that one lucky ticket matched all six numbers and that it was sold at the 7-Eleven on South Nevada Ave. If you're the lucky ticket holder, information on how to claim your winnings can be found here.
Southern Coloradans have been lucky in the lottery as of late: a woman in Pueblo won the March 9 Lotto drawing to the tune of a cool $2.7 million. Additionally, $10,000 piece of the March 19 Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Colorado City.
Wow it’s a #winningWednesday! We have a $1.3 million Lotto winner tonight in Colorado Springs. A lucky ticket matching all 6 numbers sold at @7eleven on S. Nevada Ave. and is worth $1,326,973. 🎉🍀👍🏼 Congrats to our winner, we can’t wait to meet ya!— Colorado Lottery (@ColoLottery) March 21, 2019