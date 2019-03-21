People buying Powerball lottery tickets in Estes Park, Colorado.
Caption +

People buy Powerball lottery tickets in hopes of winning the $1.5 billion jackpot at Safeway in January 2016 in Estes Park. (Getty Images)

 the denver post via Getty Images
Show MoreShow Less

Someone in Colorado Springs is $1.3 million richer.

Colorado Lottery officials reported late Wednesday night that one lucky ticket matched all six numbers and that it was sold at the 7-Eleven on South Nevada Ave. If you're the lucky ticket holder, information on how to claim your winnings can be found here.

Southern Coloradans have been lucky in the lottery as of late: a woman in Pueblo won the March 9 Lotto drawing to the tune of a cool $2.7 million. Additionally, $10,000 piece of the March 19 Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Colorado City.

For more on this story visit KKTV.com

