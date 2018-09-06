Wildfire mitigation in Colorado received a $1 million boost this week after Colorado State Forest Service announced a new grant program for Colorado homeowners associations, community groups, local governments, utilities and nonprofits.
“More people continue to move into the wildland urban interface, putting them at risk to wildfires,” said Diana Selby, the state Forest Service’s manager of program delivery. “These grants offer a means to fund community-level actions to reduce that risk, while promoting forest health and wood utilization.”
The funding announcement comes in the midst of one of the worst fire seasons on record in Colorado. More than 450,000 acres have burned since the start of 2018, said Larry Helmerick the spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.
The only larger fire season in terms of acreage was in 2002 when fires scorched 926,502 acres across the state. The third-largest year was in 2012 with 246,445 burned acres.
Seven major fires are burning across 43,872 acres in Colorado. Three — the Cabin Lake and James fires near Meeker and Murphy fire near Hayden — are at least 90 percent contained.
August passed with minimal fire activity along the Front Range and saw an improvement in fuel moisture across the state. But, large fires that occur during the fall months usually occur in lower elevations, especially wind-driven blazes in dead fine fuels east of the divide, the Bureau of Land Management’s Aug. 31 fire potential outlook issue said.
Projects eligible for funding can be on private, state, county or municipal forest lands and must be consistent with county-level wildfire risk reduction planning. Applicants are required to pay for at least half the project.
The State Forest Service will monitor successful projects and conduct site visits to assess effectiveness and completion of projects.
For more information, go to http://csfs.colostate.edu/funding-assistance.
Proposals must be submitted electronically to a local Colorado State Forest Service Office by 5 p.m. Oct. 3. For locations, go to https://csfs.colostate.edu/areas/.
Twitter: @lizmforster Phone: 636-0193