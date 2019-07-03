The National Park Service announced Wednesday that nearly $2.5 million of park visitor fee revenue will be diverted to help pay for President Trump's "Salute to America" event Thursday in Washington, D.C.
The fees are collected for maintenance projects, visitor services, wildlife habitat projects, law enforcement and recreation projects, read a National Park Service news release.
“Siphoning off desperately needed money from our national parks to pay for a spectacle on our National Mall is both reckless and a breach of the public’s trust," said Theresa Pierno, president for National Parks Conservation Association in the release.
For a national park that charges entrance fees, 80% of that revenue stays within that particular park said Angela Gonzales, senior manager of communications for the National Park Service. The other 20%, she said, is used to cover the parks that don't charge fees.
As of Wednesday, Gonzales said it's still unclear from which portion the $2.5 million is going to come. It's also unclear what specific parks the money will be taken from.
"We still have many unanswered questions about this misuse of taxpayer dollars," said Pierno.
The president's Fourth of July event has been the target of heated criticism.
Military hardware expected to be on display at the celebration includes a Navy F-35 and F-18 fighter jets, the Navy Blue Angels aerial acrobatics team, Army and Coast Guard helicopters and Marine V-22 Ospreys, reported 9News Denver.
Before the addition of the military display and Trump's speech, a typical July 4th celebration at the Mall would cost the agency about $2 million total, a former park service director told The Washington Post.
The $2.5 million will be the second hit to Parks' budget this year. In January, the longest government shut down in history stunted national parks' fee revenue and cause "irreparable damage."
"And now we’re dealing with another attempt by the administration to raid this money, which will dig our parks into an even bigger financial hole," said Pierno. "Two and a half million dollars might not seem like a lot to this administration, but to a national park it's everything."