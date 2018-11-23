The state has awarded $2.7 million for research into how medical marijuana could replace opioids to ease chronic spinal pain — and how it might treat irritability in children and adolescents with autism.
The research will be conducted at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the state Department of Public Health and Environment announced this week.
Gov. John Hickenlooper issued an executive order in June that cited the autism study as a fiscal priority. The declaration followed the veto of a bill that would have listed the neurodevelopment disorder as a condition eligible for medical marijuana treatment in Colorado.
That research will be headed by Dr. Nicole Tartaglia, a pediatrician specializing in intellectual and developmental disabilities and an associate professor at the CU Anschutz School of Medicine. Tartaglia practices at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora.
Tartaglia currently prescribes traditional behavioral therapies and medication, which can be helpful for some kids but not robust enough for others, she said. Those that haven't seen the desired results are looking at alternative treatments, one of the more popular of which is the use of CBD oil.
"We have a lot of anecdotal evidence (for CBD treatment) that is positive and some that are concern about side affects," Tartaglia said. "We feel its time for well-controlled trial and a rigorous study design to tell what benefits are, what symptoms it can help and what the side effects are."
Tartaglia hopes to start trials next summer, pending licensing from the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration.
The spinal pain study will be led by Dr. Emily Lindley, an assistant professor at the CU Anschutz Department of Orthopedics, and Dr. Rachael Rzasa Lynn, an assistant professor at the school's Department of Anesthesiology. Neither could be immediately reached for comment.
Each study received $1.35 million from the state's Medical Marijuana Research Grant Program. The state has issued $9 million in medical marijuana research grants so far, plus $2.35 million for seven public health studies on marijuana. Researchers have studied use of marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, pediatric epilepsy, sleep disorders and Parkinson's disease.
Federal grants for such studies are rare because marijuana still is illegal under federal law. That has limited U.S. studies into the health effects of cannabis and cannabinoids, says a book published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.