More than $20 million in federal funding will be available to Colorado communities ravaged by three wildfires this summer.
The money, secured by Sen. Michael Bennet and Gov. John Hickenlooper through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Watershed Protection fund, will be used for post-fire flooding and wildfire restoration in counties recovering from the 416, Spring Creek and Lake Christine fires.
“Colorado’s 2018 wildfire season was one of the most destructive to date and requires a robust response,” said Bennet. “These ... funds will help Coloradans prevent flooding and debris that threaten their property and communities.”
Burn scars pose serious hazards to downstream communities for years after major burns. Rainfall that would normally be absorbed by vegetation and soil easily run off, frequently prompting flash floods and debris flows. Mitigation work helps restore the ability of the hillsides to absorb water.
The three blazes ran through about 175,000 acres of the more than 450,000 acres burned statewide. The Spring Creek fire in Costilla and Huerfano counties was Colorado’s third-largest wildfire, with more than 200 structures destroyed and 108,000 acres decimated since it sparked June 27.
Monsoon rains in late July flooded creeks, destroyed at least one structure and nabbed cattle west of La Veta. Mudslides in Costilla County closed a portion of U.S. 160 and rendered other residential roads inaccessible.
At the time, Huerfano County Emergency Manager Larry Sanders called the potential for widespread damage “very real.”
The funding announcement lifted spirits in the southern Colorado community.
“These funds are critical for our community and very time sensitive as we work to implement these urgent watershed restoration projects before winter,” said Costilla County Commissioner Ben Doon.
The 416 fire, which ignited June 1 north of Durango, startled the state in what many feared was the start of a historic wildfire season. It burned 54,129 acres over the course of 61 days and forced the closure of the San Juan National Forest.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Some locals point to a stray ember from the coal-fired locomotive. Ten businesses and residents filed a lawsuit against the railroad company in September, lambasting the train for running during extreme drought conditions.
Two people were accused of three counts of fourth-degree arson in the Lake Christine fire near Aspen. The Aspen Daily News reports that 23-year-old Richard Miller and 22-year-old Allison Marcus allegedly started the 12,588-acre fire July 3 while at a public shooting range.
The Lake Christine blaze burned just a mile north of Basalt, destroyed four homes and threatened hundreds more.
“This is great news ...” said Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry. “These federal dollars are needed for critical watershed restoration and flood mitigation in areas affected by the Lake Christine Fire.”
