Neo-nazi stickers placed on business windows in Colorado Springs indicate the white supremacy group formerly known as Atomwaffen is attempting to reestablish itself after several of its members were arrested by the FBI this past year.
The National Socialist Order (NSO), which has been born out of the now-defunct Atomwaffen Division, has established a new website and social media accounts to share its racists' views. The white supremacist group calls for violence and civil war within the United States. The Atomwaffen Division was linked to five murders before it disbanded after federal authorities arrested several members of the group this past spring.
9Wants to Know obtained a Colorado Springs Police report describing how a man dressed in camouflage pants was seen putting up a racist NSO sticker on a business window over a Black Lives Matter poster.
In the report from September 3, the owner of a targeted LGBTQ-owned business describes the man as “wearing a short sleeve, tight white t-shirt with aggressive red and black lettering on it, a mask with bones on the face with just his eyes showing, camo pants tucked into combat boots…”
