Colorado Springs’ population climbed to just over 485,000 at the halfway point of last year, according to the most recent estimate available from the Colorado Demography Office.

Here's a look at some of the key moments in Colorado Springs' history.

1871: City founded by Gen. William Jackson Palmer, described in scholarly reports as a nonconformist. He was "a willing dissenter," says an account about his anti-imperialism in "Legends, Labors & Loves of William Jackson Palmer," a collection published by the Pikes Peak Library District.

1874: Colorado College founded.

1890: Gold found in nearby Cripple Creek. Ranch hand Bob Womack struck gold in Cripple Creek in 1890, and the area west of Pikes Peak quickly swelled to 50,000 people. By 1910, more than 22,400,000 ounces of gold were extracted from 500 mines in the Cripple Creek Mining District. Charles Tutt, Spencer Penrose and Winfield Scott Stratton made fortunes, and they were among key players in Colorado Springs' early history.

1909: Garden of the Gods park established.

1917: Colorado City, the area now known as Old Colorado City, becomes part of Colorado Springs.

1940: Population, 33,237.

1941: Camp Carson (Fort Carson) established.

1957: North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) established.

1958: United States Air Force Academy north of city established.

1965: University of Colorado Colorado Springs established.

1968: El Paso Community College (later Pikes Peak Community College, now Pikes Peak State College) founded.

1970: Population, 135,060.

1975: Peterson Air Force Base opens. It's later redesignated Peterson Space Force Base.

1978: U.S. Olympic Training Center opens, located at the former Ent Air Force Base.

1978: U.S. Olympic Committee offices open in Colorado Springs, also at the former Ent Air Force Base. About one-third of the staff in the previous headquarters in a New York townhome relocate to the Pikes Peak region.

1982: Colorado Springs' annexation of Broadmoor, Cheyenne Cañon, Ivywild, Skyway and Stratton Meadows neighborhoods is upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court after a district court had voided the annexation.

1983: Falcon Air Force Station opens east of city, later becoming Schriever Air Force Base, now Schriever Space Force Base.

1990: Population, 281,140.

1993: Focus on the Family relocates headquarters from Pomona, Calif.

1998: Broadmoor World Arena opens, a 7,000-plus seat entertainment venue that for many years hosted Colorado College Tiger hockey.

2000: Population, 360,890.

2003: Red Rock Canyon Open Space established, adding to the city's long list of outdoor recreation amenities.

2010: Population, 416,427.

2018: Colorado Springs is listed as the most desirable city to live in a U.S. News & World Report survey, among the first of many top survey rankings that put the city on the national stage.

2020: Population, 478,961

Sources: Gazette archives and U.S. Census Bureau.