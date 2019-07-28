Denver’s breakneck-paced population growth and accompanying economic boom have generated jobs to the point of record-low unemployment. Investment opportunities, especially in the super-heated real estate market, have flourished. Cultural amenities have blossomed.
And just about everyone wants to move in. Denver is a relocation destination, a magnet for millennials, a beacon to those seeking a piece of the good life.
All of which is to say that the Mile High City — long dismissed as a cowtown — has become hip.
And yet, to look at the returns of this spring’s municipal balloting, you’d think Denverites have never been more miserable.
The city’s voters unceremoniously dumped three incumbent City Council veterans from office, and, by most accounts, it was the ripple effects of that same-said growth that had roused their ire and whet their appetite for change.
After all, growth’s inevitable downside offers something to displease just about everyone: soaring housing costs, gridlocked streets, encroaching skyscrapers, lost open space, disrupted neighborhoods and more, all accompanied by the steady din and widespread inconvenience of construction. And not just downtown, but also seemingly in everyone’s backyard.
So, city voters made their displeasure known, electing candidates who promised to do something about all of it — or, at least, to try. And who also promised to listen — a fetching appeal to those Denver denizens who have long complained about being shut out of the city’s planning process.
The commentaries that follow represent an attempt to articulate some of the frustration with growth in Colorado’s largest city as well as some ideas for what to do about it.
Contributors include a newly elected council member who toppled an incumbent and who gives voice to those she says have been displaced.
We also hear from a returning council veteran who says we first must address the concerns and needs of Denver’s current residents before attempting to accommodate more.
Denver is booming and thriving, but many would say it’s also reeling.
In the 2019 municipal elections; Denver’s mayor and several other city leaders faced the fight of their lives. Like many longtime residents of the city over the last decade, three of those leaders on the Denver City Council were displaced.
Denver will continue to grow for the foreseeable future. We need to be prepared with the goods and services to support those who will join our ranks. But it should be Denver who decides what our city will be, not those who covet life inside our boundaries or those who wish to profit off the continued tsunami of newcomers.