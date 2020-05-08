Colorado Springs will see mild temperatures and sunny skies Friday, with a high just under 60 and wind gusts up to 30 mph.
High temperatures will warm to the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday before a chance of thunderstorms creep in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds as high as 35 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just above 60 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 50% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 75 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Partially sunny, with a high near 75 and winds from 5-15 mph.