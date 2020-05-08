IMG_0070.JPG

Hikers will find stunning views of Pikes Peak throughout the hike to Bald Mountain from Paradise Open Space in Woodland Park.

 (Photo by Nathan Van Dyne, The Gazette)

Colorado Springs will see mild temperatures and sunny skies Friday, with a high just under 60 and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

High temperatures will warm to the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday before a chance of thunderstorms creep in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds as high as 35 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 and winds from 5-15 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high just above 60 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 50% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 75 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Partially sunny, with a high near 75 and winds from 5-15 mph.

