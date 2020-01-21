Mild weather conditions are expected Tuesday and the remainder of the week in Colorado Springs despite a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service for the majority of the state and snow forecasted in the mountains.
Tuesday will be cloudy, with a high just under 50 and winds around 5 mph in Colorado Springs. But snow will likely develop "over all of the mountains" throughout the day and will persist into night, with totals averaging 5-8 inches. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains are likely to see the greatest accumulations: a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds will pick up in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, topping out around 15 mph. In the city, precipitation isn't likely until Monday, when the city might see showers. The mountains, especially central, will see scattered snow showers Wednesday, but only light accumulations are expected. "Precipitation and gusty winds" are possible east of the I-25 corridor on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reports.
Here’s the forecast for the week from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Partially sunny with a high just over 50; winds from the north, northwest at 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high just under 45; winds from the northwest around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 47; 5 mph winds from the northwest becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 52; 5 mph winds from the north, northwest.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 55; winds from the southwest around 5 mph.